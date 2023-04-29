Indianapolis Colts 2023 draft picks unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS — The first, second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL draft have officially come to an end.

In the first round, the Colts used the fourth overall pick on quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson originally started as a wide receiver in high school but switched to quarterback before heading to the University of Florida.

Jeff Roberson/AP Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Measuring in at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump.

Richardson only started 13 games during one season at Florida. He ended the year completing 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 20-year-old has also had rushing touchdowns of 45, 60, 73, 80 and 81 yards during his career in Florida.

The Colts originally had the 35 overall pick but traded it to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the 38 overall pick, plus an additional fifth-round pick at No. 141.

Then, they traded the 38 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for the 44 overall pick, plus an additional pick in the fourth-round at No. 110.

They finally used the 44 overall pick on Indiana native Julius Brents.

The Warren Central High School graduate attended Kansas State University where he played cornerback.

Brandon Wade/AP Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Julius Brents (23) defends during an NCAA football game against Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

He had four interceptions and four deflections in the 2022 season.

During the third round, the Colts selected wide receiver Josh Downs.

Karl B DeBlaker/AP Wide receiver Josh Downs participates in North Carolina's NFL football Pro Day in Chapel Hill, N.C., Monday, March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Downs attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and had 195 receptions in his college career.



