Indianapolis Colts announce 2025 Training Camp schedule at Grand Park

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have unveiled the schedule for their 2025 Training Camp set to kick off July 23 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

This marks the seventh consecutive year the Colts will hold their training camp at this location, approximately 15 miles north of Indianapolis.

Camp Details

The camp will feature 13 open practices for the public, requiring tickets that can be downloaded from Colts.com/Camp.



First Practice: Wednesday, July 23, from 10-11 a.m.

Night Practice: For the first time, the Colts will host a night practice on “Thirsty Thursday,” presented by Bud Light, on July 31 from 8-10 p.m.

Final Practice: A joint practice with the Green Bay Packers on August 14 from 3-5 p.m.

Most practices will be free, but there will be ticket charges for some sessions:

Primetime Practices: (July 26 & 31; Aug. 2, 3, 9 & 10) $5 for fans 18 and older; free for kids 17 and under.

Joint Practice Day (Aug. 14): $10 for fans 18 and older; still free for kids 17 and under.

Grand Park also charges a parking fee per vehicle each day. Fans may obtain a parking pass for $5 in advance here. or via the Colts Mobile App. Parking on site will cost $10.

All ticket proceeds will support USA Football’s Flag Football programs in Indiana.

Theme Days and Colts City

Colts Training Camp will also feature several themed days, including Camp Kickoff, Family Day, and Salute to Service Day. More details about these events will be announced later this summer.

Colts City will return to Grand Park, providing fans with interactive activities, including football drills and flag football events, on an 85,000 square-foot multi-purpose area. Fans can also enjoy appearances by the team's mascot, "Blue," and the Colts Cheerleaders throughout camp.

Weather Considerations

In case of inclement weather, some practices may be moved indoors to the Grand Park Events Center, where space will be limited. Updates regarding indoor practices will be communicated as the camp approaches.

As the Colts gear up for another exciting season, fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for training camp and join in the festivities at Grand Park!

*NOTE: The NFL “clear bag” policy for game days will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit THIS WEBSITE.