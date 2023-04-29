Colts select Indy native Julius Brents during second-round of NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have used the 44 overall pick in the NFL draft on cornerback Julius Brents.

The Colts originally had the 35 overall pick but traded it to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the 35 overall pick, plus an additional fifth-round pick at No. 141.

Then, they traded the 38 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for the 44 overall pick, plus an additional pick in the fourth-round at No. 110.

The Warren Central High School graduate attended Kansas State University where he had four interceptions and four deflections in the 2022 season.

