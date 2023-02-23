Indianapolis Indians partnering with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indians announced a new partnership that will include a land acknowledgement with the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana.

The team said Wednesday that Miami veterans will be recognized during Native American Heritage Night at Victory Field and there will also be educational opportunities for fans.

Additionally, the team will support the Miami scholarship program.

“When the history of Indiana is studied, the major influence of Native American people is seen in the names of Indiana cities, state parks, rivers, food, celebrations and other cultural points of interest. We have encouraged the team to remain the Indianapolis Indians," said Brian Buchanan, Chief of the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, in a news release.

Bruce Schumacher, Indianapolis Indians Chairman and CEO, said they plan to acknowledge, uplift and honor those whose ancestral lands Victory Field is built on.

The team’s name, which has been the Indianapolis Indians since 1902, will remain the same during the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the organization explores and activates programs with the Miami.

According to the Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, it is the only continuously functioning, treaty-recognized tribe in the country that is not considered a tribe by the federal government