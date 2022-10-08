Indianapolis Indians to host three Marvel Nights, Rowdie gets a new Marvel-designed logo

INDIANAPOLIS — Marvel Entertainment has released a new logo for Indianapolis Indians mascot Rowdie.

The logo will be worn on-field during three Marvel Nights at Victory Field in 2023.

The Indians are one of 96 minor league teams who are part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series.

Fans can purchase merchandise with the new logo, including the on-field game caps, beginning Nov. 18.

Rowdie and Cheyne Reiter, Indianapolis Indians Director of Communications, stopped by WRTV Friday to give a preview on what fans can expect.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.