Indianapolis Motor Speedway first responder training held as preparation for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in its racing history, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway kicked off the season with a training opportunity in hopes of getting first responders ready for a full season of racing.

The two-day experience offered a blend of classroom and practical hands-on safety training for more than 100 first responders.

The training brought people from eight different states to Indianapolis who serve Indycar, NASCAR and IMSA, the three major motorsports series competing at IMS throughout the race season.

This is the first time the three major series have come together to put on a comprehensive training for the first responders who work at IMS.

"On top of having the 500 and Brickyard, they have about 300 days of track activities where they could use fire, rescue or medical services,” Tim Baughman, senior director of track safety and medical with NTT Indycar Series, said.

Baughman says the training is helping the participants to broaden their horizons and learn things they might not have had the chance to learn.

“If they come as a firefighter, they’ll be getting to learn about medical and track responses. If they’re coming as an EMT, they’ll be getting a bit of firefighting training,” Baughman said.

Each individual race comes with its own issues as different races call for different safety protocols and car types.

“Protocols depend on what course it is, and the type of cars used. Indycars are lightweight. They only weigh 1,700 lbs. NASCARS are about 3,800 lbs. There are different fuel types used. All of these things are being covered,” Baughman said.

The 107th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.

