Indianapolis native Trey Lyles to host free youth basketball camp

INDIANAPOLIS — NBA power forward and Indianapolis native Trey Lyles will host a free youth basketball camp at Arsenal Technical High School on Saturday, June 28.

According to the press release, the camp is open to boys and girls aged 10 to 17. The camp aims to inspire the next generation of basketball players in Indianapolis, focusing on basketball and life skill development.

Lyles, who currently plays for the Sacramento Kings, played at Arsenal Tech and was selected 12th overall in the NBA draft, per the release.

The camp gives Lyles the chance to give back to the community at his high school alma mater.

“I’m happy to continue having this free camp in the city. It’s for and in the community that’s normally overlooked," Lyles said in the press release. "A great opportunity for kids to see and be around basketball while having fun. I wish I had something like this to go to when I was younger. I’m happy I’m able to do this every year. It’s an honor.”

Only 250 spots are available, and a parent or guardian must sign a waiver. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. Registration is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.