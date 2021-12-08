Indianapolis Raceway Park name returning to west-side racetrack

INDIANAPOLIS — You may have never stopped calling it Indianapolis Raceway Park — or just IRP — but the familiar name is coming back to the west-side racetrack.

Lucas Oil Raceway will become Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in 2022, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

The track was known as Indianapolis Raceway Park from 1961-2005, before it became O’Reilly Raceway Park in 2006 and Lucas Oil Raceway in 2011.

“We just wrapped up our 60th anniversary of the facility and the timing couldn’t be better to celebrate a bit of our history with the new moniker,” said Kasey Coler, Vice President of Track Operations and Management for the NHRA.

The track will also get back its old-school oval logo.

Provided by Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park will host five oval races in 2022, including a NASCAR Camping World Trucks race on July 29. The NHRA U.S. Nationals will return Labor Day weekend.

The racetrack is located at 10267 US Hwy 136 in Indianapolis.