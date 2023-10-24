Watch Now
Indoor Football League announces new team in Fishers

The team, which has not been named yet, will play at the Fishers Event Center beginning in 2025.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Oct 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 16:57:39-04

FISHERS — An all-new football team will call Fishers home as the Indoor Football League plans to expand to Indiana in 2025.

The team, which has not been named yet, will play at the Fishers Event Center, and will be owned by Jim Hallett, who also owns the Indy Fuel hockey team.

The event center is still under construction, but it set to be done in 2024. The two teams will share front offices as well as the event center.

Fishers Event Center
The new Fishers Event Center is still under construction, but is set to be done in 2024.

The Fuel will begin playing at the Fishers Event Center in 2024. The football team’s first season will begin in 2025.

“We are excited to bring another professional sports team to the Indianapolis area,” Hallett said. “The new event center in Fishers is going to become a hub for sports and entertainment, and I’m excited to offer another affordable family fun experience in our city.”

The Indoor Football League (IFL) is the longest running indoor football league in the United States with 15 seasons. There are 16 teams in 12 states.

Reservations for season tickets require a $50 deposit per seat. For more information on the team and tickets, click here.

