Indy athlete selected for Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 in Italy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis resident Tommy Sliva will travel to Italy in 2025 to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025.

Sliva, a member of the Special Olympics Indiana Marion County Northeast program, will compete in Alpine skiing.

Alpine skiing is one of eight sports featured at the event.

Sliva earned his spot in the games earlier this year at the U.S. Trials in Salt Lake City.

“Attending World Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these athletes and Unified partners and is the culmination of years of hard work, determination and commitment,” said Brock Banos, head of delegation for Special Olympics USA. “In addition to competing on the world stage, they will experience new cultures, creating countless memories and lifelong friendships. Take pride in knowing that each member of our delegation will represent our country with excellence and honor.”

Sliva will represent the United States in the games, which are expected to have athletes from over 100 countries.

He has been involved with Special Olympics for 22 years, competing in Alpine skiing, track and field, basketball, soccer and swimming.

He works at Community Health Network Hospital in the material management department.

Tommy will be joined by coach Duncan Myers of Elnora, Indiana in Italy. Myers has been involved in Special Olympics for more than 35 years.

ESPN networks will bring coverage of the 2025 games on their family of networks.

