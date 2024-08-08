Indy Classic basketball showcase returns for 2024-25 college basketball season

INDIANAPOLIS — A big day of college basketball in Indianapolis will return for the third year in December.

The Purdue Men’s basketball team will face Texas A&M in the Indy Classic. Butler will also face Wisconsin in the showcase.

This is the third year of the Indy Classic. It was created after the long-running Crossroads Classic came to an end after the 2021 season.

The Indy Classic takes place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 14.

