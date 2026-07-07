Indy Eleven and Keystone host free World Cup Watch Party in Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- "It's got to be in Monument Circle. It's right after the Fourth of July. We just celebrated America's 250th and its a great opportunity to celebrate soccer."

President Michael Huber of Indy Eleven was excited to partner with Keystone to put together a World Cup Watch Party free and open to the public Monday.

The last time the World Cup was in the U.S. was 994 and organizers are excited to bring the game between the U.S. and Belgium to the fans with live match screenings, games, and more.

They're hoping to attract not only huge soccer fans but new fans as well.

"I mean, growing up playing soccer, having it for first time, having the World Cup here in the U.S. is a really nice experience so any chance I can to watch it with friends live I absolutely will." Brian Riordan wasn't born in 1994. The 25-year-old soccer fan is elated he gets to watch team U.S. play in the U.S.

Fans are decked in red, white and blue gear. Some are testing their soccer skills while others -- those 21 years and older --- are enjoying an alcohol beverage or two or more as they root for Team USA in an exciting match.

"I'd say the vibe is super chill and laid back right now when the night is going to be a little bit crazy but in a good way," said Katelin Decreane, who is new to the sport.

Indy Eleven and Keystone organized over 15 watch parties over the last few weeks . Attendees have noticed a different vibe when it comes to soccer fans.

"The difference between American football and soccer is way different; the people coming are different. And people who have come from different countries have made it just so much fun and electric in the US again," said Decreane.