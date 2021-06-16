Indy Eleven part ways with head coach Martin Rennie after more than three seasons

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Eleven announced Wednesday morning that the organization is parting ways with head coach Martin Rennie.

The decision was a mutual one, according to Indy Eleven.

Rennie's time as the Indy Eleven head coach ends eight games into his fourth season. He compiled a 42W-31L-19 record, while making a postseason record of 2W-2L-0D.

Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven's president and CEO, stated the following in a release to WRTV:

“On behalf of the club, I want to sincerely thank Martin for his contributions to Indy Eleven over the last three and a half years, especially his professionalism in navigating our entry into the USL Championship.

In the short term, we will look to our current coaching staff to handle duties on an interim basis as we prepare for this weekend’s match. We expect our search for a permanent head coach to be conducted in a way that will expedite the securement of a quality candidate who can lead us to a championship in 2021 and beyond.”

The next Indy Eleven game will be Sunday against Kansas City II at 5 p.m.

