Indy Eleven to introduce a women's team in 2022, announces it's joining USL W league

INDIANAPOLIS — The United Soccer League (USL) announced Indy Eleven as the latest team to join the USL W League, a new pre-professional women’s soccer league.

The Indy Eleven women's team will be announced in 2022 ahead of the league's inaugural season in May.

“Indy Eleven has long desired to take a tangible step towards representation in the women’s game, and we are proud to partner with the United Soccer League and the W League to make that a reality,” Greg Stremlaw, the Indy Eleven President & CEO, stated in a release. “Indy Eleven is eager to do our part in growing women’s soccer here in Indiana and, just as is the case with our USL Championship team, fulfilling our aim to be the premier club in the USL W League both on and off the field starting in 2022.”

The USL W League will provide 750 opportunities for women to play, coach and work in soccer.

In the future, Indy Eleven is looking forward to both its men and women's teams playing in its soon-to-come multi-purpose soccer stadium. Where that will be exactly has yet to be confirmed.

For the time being, Indy Eleven says it's looking forward to soon announcing its women's team's logo, branding, home venue, training locations, and staffing model.

“The W League will give thousands of young female players of all ages the opportunity to watch, learn, and develop into young professionals,” Phil Presser, the Indy Eleven men's assistant coach. “Built on the tradition of amazing athletes like USWNT and Indiana Soccer Hall of Famers Lori Lindsey and Lauren Holiday, this will help light the fire and provide an equitable platform to female athletes to become professionals. Giving local talent another opportunity to play the game they love at the highest level, this marks the first step to continue the growth of our game right here in Indiana.”

