Indy Eleven veteran duo making history

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Boys in Blue are playing good soccer recently.

Indy Eleven is currently up to second place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings. In fact, the club has only lost two league matches all season.

Indy Eleven's latest match was a 1-0 victory this past Saturday over Rhode Island FC.

Forward Bruno Rendón scored the lone goal in the match. It's the fourth straight game that he has scored for the Boys in Blue.

A big reason for the club's recent success is due to the play of the young players on the roster, but it's also due to the veterans, like midfielders Aodhan Quinn and Cam Lindley, who continue to guide the ship.

For instance, Quinn made the assist on Rendón's goal this past Saturday.

"They keep balling every, single day," Rendón said this past Friday. "I've been following them since I started playing in the USL. So, they're doing incredible."

By playing in Saturday's match, Quinn is now just one of two players who have made 300 USL Championship appearances during their careers.

"It means I've been playing a long time," Quinn said on Friday. "I still feel good. So, yeah, I just want to keep playing if the body tells me I can keep playing. So it's good."

Quinn also became the first player in league history to log 25,000 minutes.

He's not the only Indy Eleven veteran player though to make history recently.

Lindley became the franchise's all-time leader in appearances in all competitions with his 127th appearance during the club's match against Lexington SC on May 23.

"It's kind of crazy," Lindley said on Friday. "It's a cool thing to have done being from here originally. So, it's pretty awesome. Hope for many more games in the future."

After playing against Rhode Island, he's now up to 128 appearances for the Boys in Blue. Lindley now owns the franchise record for starts in all competitions as well, thanks to making his 107th start this past weekend.

The Boys in Blue are gearing up for their next match on Saturday. They face Forward Madison FC at 7 p.m. EDT in a USL Cup clash. You can watch the match on WISH-TV.