Indy Eleven women's soccer team kicks off USL W's inaugural season in May

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Eleven women's team will kick off the inaugural season of the United Soccer League's — Women's League (USL W) in May.

Indy Eleven will face off against Kings Hammer FC at Grand Park on Friday, May 6 for the very first game of the pre-professional women's soccer league.

The Indy Eleven women's team will have 12 games for its first season, six of which will be home at Grand Park in Westfield.

On Wednesday, the team announced five new hires as it prepares for the first game. It hired Kelly Freeland as the goalkeeper coach, Lisa MacDonald as a manager for team operations, Sierra Garber as the team's head athletic trainer, and two league interns, Sarah Carl and Kaeleigh Sheehan.

“The USL’s aim to use the W League as a platform to increase opportunity, gender equity, and career development is one Indy Eleven takes to heart,” Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven's president and CEO, wrote in a statement. “We are proud to welcome these talented women into the organization and know they will play pivotal roles alongside Head Coach Paul Dolinsky and Assistant Coach Grace Bahr towards establishing Indy Eleven as the preeminent franchise in the W League during our Inaugural Season.”

Here's a look at the Indy Eleven women's game schedule:

May



Friday, May 6: Indy Eleven vs. Kings Hammer FC – 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 12: Flint City AFC vs. Indy Eleven – 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, May 20: Racing Louisville vs. Indy Eleven – 7:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 28: AFC Ann Arbor vs. Indy Eleven – 7:30 p.m. ET

June



Friday, June 3: Indy Eleven vs. Midwest United FC – 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, June 10: Indy Eleven vs. Flint City AFC – 7:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 14: Kings Hammer FC vs. Indy Eleven – 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, June 17: Indy Eleven vs. Racing Louisville – 7:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 21: Kalamazoo FC vs. Indy Eleven – 7:00 p.m. ET

July



Friday, July 1: Detroit City FC vs. Indy Eleven – 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 3: Indy Eleven vs. Kalamazoo FC – 1:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 9: Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC – 2:00 p.m. ET at IUPUI Carroll Stadium

For the first season, tickets can not be directly bought for the USL W League games. In order to attend one of the USL W games at Grand Park, fans will have to become a season ticket member for the Indy Eleven men's team's 2022 USL championship season. All season ticket holders will be able to enter the six women's home games for free.

Season ticket passes for the men's league are anywhere from $187 to $935.

