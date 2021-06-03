Indy Fuel to return to full capacity for playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Indy Fuel take the ice for the Kelly Cup Playoffs beginning Tuesday, new guidance from the state health department will be in place.

The Indiana Farmers Coliseum will be at full capacity, and masks will no longer be required for fully vaccinated fans.

If fans are not vaccinated, they are encouraged to wear a mask and to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“Our fans create one of the best home-ice advantages in the league and without them, our team wouldn’t be where they are in the standings,” Fuel President Larry McQueary said in an email.

The Marion County Public Health Department said since the Indy Fuel play on state property, their health protocols are under the purview of the Indiana State Department of Health.

This is the Fuel’s second ever Kelly Cup Playoff run.

