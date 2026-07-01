IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon & Felix Rosenqvist to join Arrow McLaren, per reports

(WRTV) — Two of IndyCar’s heavy hitters, Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist, are joining Arrow McLaren next season, according to reports.

Dixon is set to make the move after a 25-year tenure with Chip Ganassi Racing. He joined CGR in 2002 and went on to win six IndyCar Series titles (2003, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2020) and the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

Rosenqvist is coming off a victory in the 2026 Indianapolis 500 with Meyer Shank Racing. The 34-year-old announced last week that he would be joining a new team next season, and today it was reported that he will return to Arrow McLaren. Rosenqvist previously raced for Arrow McLaren from 2021 to 2023 and had been with Meyer Shank Racing for the past three seasons.

His win in this year’s Indy 500 marked the closest finish in the race’s 110-year history, sealed by a last-second pass of David Malukas on the final straightaway.

With Dixon and Rosenqvist set to join Arrow McLaren, two current drivers are expected to lose their seats next season. Arrow McLaren’s 2026 lineup this year consists of Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard, and Nolan Siegel.