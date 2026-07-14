IndyCar drivers visit Washington, D.C. ahead of Freedom 250

WASHINGTON (WRTV) -- The IndyCar Series will be racing in Nashville this weekend, but three of the biggest drivers took a pit stop at the nation's capital on Monday ahead of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C. next month.

Alex Palou, David Malukas, and Felix Rosenqvist were all part of the contigent at the White House.

President Donald Trump welcomed the drivers as they get ready for the street race that will be another part of America's 250th birthday celebration.

"On our 250th anniversary, America deserves the greatest celebration in the history of our country, in the history of the world, and I think this is it, and this is really a big part of the crescendo," Trump said. "Their beautiful cars are going to make freedom roar. This will be a freedom that's roaring like never before."

"It's an opportunity to showcase the technology, the speed, the partnerships, and the athletes that make such a difference," IndyCar owner Roger Penske said. "We think about the Indy 500 as an iconic race, but this is going to move right up there next to it as far as we're concerned."

Malukas and his team performed a pit stop at the celebration as well.

Palou is first in the IndyCar Series Championship standings, having won four races this year. Rosenqvist won the Indianapolis 500 this year, and Malukas is fourth in the standings and has five top five finishes.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. is scheduled for August 23.