INDYCAR: Pagenaud flips car 7 times during morning practice, sits out rest of day

According to INDYCAR, series racing champion Simon Pagenaud went for a wild ride during a practice for The Honda Indy 200 after his car flipped several times.

Indycar says he was approaching Turn 4 when Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda went off the track into the gravel pit and flipped nearly 7 times.

IndyCar shared a dramatic video of the incident on social media.

Scary incident in practice 2 for @simonpagenaud.



Pagenaud has been seen and released. #INDYCAR // #Honda200 pic.twitter.com/0tmi9IOgGs — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) July 1, 2023

Pagenaud told his team's radio that he was OK as the AMR safety team approached. He was able to walk off and sent a kiss to the crowd, IndyCar said.

“It was a hell of a ride for sure,” Pagenaud told IndyCar. “Something broke and I couldn't slow down. I tried to make the corner anyways, I was like, 'Maybe I can.' I know that gravel is (trouble). Michael Andretti has done it (in 1998). I guess I'm joining another legend, so that's cool.

"But I was just trying to bail out. It's downhill, which is nuts. Basically, the car took off. I hit the gravel and it just rolled. So, just glad I didn't go over the tire wall and so glad we have the aeroscreen. I'm really thankful for INDYCAR and the aeroscreen safety,” Pagenaud concluded.

Pagenaud was evaluated and released but in a statement, IndyCar said he has not been cleared to return to practice today:

"Following this morning's incident at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the driver of the No. 60, Simon Pagenaud, was evaluated and released by the INDYCAR medical team. As per INDYCAR protocol, Pagenaud has not been cleared to return to racing today. He will be re-evaluated (Sunday) morning."