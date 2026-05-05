IndyCar updates Push to Pass guidelines to give drivers expanded access

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar announced Tuesday it has updated its Push to Pass system usage rules for both the IndyCar and INDY NXT series, now allowing drivers to use the system under a few conditions.

The revision follows a recent Push to Pass software failure at the Streets of Long Beach, prompting a comprehensive review of the system.

The Push to Pass system gives drivers around 60 extra horsepower through a turbocharger boost during restarts, IndyCar says. The expanded availability means drivers can engage the system at all times once their car passes the alternate start-finish line following the start and once the green flag waves.

The rule banning passing before the restart line will remain in effect. Other guidelines for Push to Pass timing parameters, including the available time and maximum time per push, remain the same.

INDYCAR President Doug Boles stated that the expanded use allows room for enhanced race strategy.

“Push to Pass is a driver and team enhancement, which has evolved since its introduction in 2009, and – working with stakeholders – we believe it’s time for this additional update,” he said in a release. “While maybe ironic on how we transitioned to this procedural revision, we look forward to seeing how this new opportunity to use Push to Pass will enhance strategy and the potential for even more wheel-to-wheel action.”

This change is effective starting this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and will apply to all subsequent road and street circuit races.

The next race for the IndyCar series is the Sonsio Grand Prix, set for May 9.