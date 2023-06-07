Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing split midway through IndyCar season

INDIANAPOLIS — Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter Racing have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a tweet sent out by the team.

Daly, a Noblesville native and stepson to Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, has been in IndyCar since 2013 and racing with Ed Carpenter Racing since 2020.

In 10 starts in the Indianapolis 500, Daly has finished in the top 10 a total of three times. That includes an 8th place finish in this year's race.

“I have put a great deal of consideration into the current state of our team and realize it is my obligation to our employees, partners, and supporters to do whatever is necessary to elevate our team’s competitiveness,” Carpenter said. “We sincerely wish Conor continued success and will cheer him on wherever he goes next.”

The release from ECR says the No. 20 Chevy sponsored by Bitnile.com will continue this season, but an announcement on driver is to come at a later time.