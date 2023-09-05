Felix Rosenqvist moving to Meyer Shank Racing in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 IndyCar season will see yet another driver heading to a new team.

On Tuesday, Meyer Shank Racing announced their multi-year agreement with current Arrow McLaren driver Felix Rosenqvist.

“I’m super excited to start the next chapter of my INDYCAR career together with MSR,” said Rosenqvist. “This will be a great opportunity for myself and MSR to elevate and get to the next level together. I’m also pretty excited to get to work with my old friend Tom (Blomqvist) again. I’m ready to start working together and getting the next season started.”

Next year’s INDYCAR season will see MSR have a complete reset with an all-new driver lineup as the Ohio-based team sets its sights on a successful 2024 season and beyond.

Rosenqvist will join Tom Blomqvist for the 2024 campaign in a full-time role.

Helio Castroneves will run the Indianapolis 500 for the team as well in 2024, as a co-owner of the team.

“We’re very excited to have our 2024 INDYCAR plans finalized and to welcome Felix (Rosenqvist) to the team,” said Mike Shank. “Felix has been someone that has been on our radar for quite some time now and everything lined up this year to work something out with him. It’s no secret that we’ve had a difficult season, with some things out of our control and some things in our control. I think we are all looking forward to resetting completely, starting over and getting to work. I think Tom and Felix will work great together and really feed off of each other. We will also have Helio with us at every race to provide his feedback and advice which will be an added bonus, so I think we’re in for a solid year ahead.”

There is no word yet on where or if Simon Pagenaud will return to the series.