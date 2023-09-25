Watch Now
IndyCar releases 2024 race schedule

Darron Cummings/AP
Josef Newgarden poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Indianapolis. Newgarden won the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 09:23:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 IndyCar schedule has been released.

Next year's season features the return of the Milwaukee Mile and the loss of a race at Texas Motor Speedway and a third event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The series will also take to The Thermal Club in Thermal, California on March 24 for a non-points race. The race is called "The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge."

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 26.

The season concludes with a race on the streets of Nashville on Sept. 15.

View the full schedule below:

March 10: Streets of St. Petersburg

March 24:The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge

April 21: Streets of Long Beach

April 28: Barber Motorsports Park

May 11: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

May 26: 108th Indianapolis 500

June 2: Streets of Detroit

June 9: Road America

June 23: WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca

July 7: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 13-14: Iowa Speedway Doubleheader

July 21: Streets of Toronto

August 17: World Wide Technology Raceway

August 25: Portland International Raceway

August 31-September 1: The Milwaukee Mile Doubleheader

September 15: Streets of Nashville

