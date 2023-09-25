IndyCar releases 2024 race schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 IndyCar schedule has been released.

Next year's season features the return of the Milwaukee Mile and the loss of a race at Texas Motor Speedway and a third event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The series will also take to The Thermal Club in Thermal, California on March 24 for a non-points race. The race is called "The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge."

The 108th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 26.

The season concludes with a race on the streets of Nashville on Sept. 15.

View the full schedule below:

March 10: Streets of St. Petersburg

March 24:The Thermal Club $1 Million Challenge

April 21: Streets of Long Beach

April 28: Barber Motorsports Park

May 11: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

May 26: 108th Indianapolis 500

June 2: Streets of Detroit

June 9: Road America

June 23: WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca

July 7: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 13-14: Iowa Speedway Doubleheader

July 21: Streets of Toronto

August 17: World Wide Technology Raceway

August 25: Portland International Raceway

August 31-September 1: The Milwaukee Mile Doubleheader

September 15: Streets of Nashville