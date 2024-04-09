Katherine Legge returning to Indy 500 with Dale Coyne Racing, e.l.f. Cosmetics

INDIANAPOLIS — A year after becoming the fastest female qualifier in Indianapolis 500 history, Katherine Legge will return to The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

Legge, with sponsorship from e.l.f beauty, will drive the No. 51 Honda for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

e.l.f is believed to be the first beauty brand to serve as a primary sponsor in the Indianapolis 500.

“I’m honored to be back at the ‘500’ to represent such a groundbreaking and historic effort put forward by e.l.f.,” Legge said. “e.l.f. is truly changing the face of motorsports by lifting women up and challenging norms. Janet Guthrie set the stage for this type of moment back in the ‘70s, and I’m honored to carry it forward with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR this year. When I was 9 years old, I decided I wanted to be a race car driver, and I never would have dreamed a beauty brand would one day be my primary sponsor in the Indy 500. Together with DCR, Honda and e.l.f., we will truly empower women who are breaking barriers, pushing boundaries and testing the limits by giving them the confidence and a path toward realizing their dreams, whatever they may be.”

In 2012, Legge became just the ninth woman to qualify for the Indy 500. This will be her fourth 500-mile race if she qualifies.

“We’re pleased to welcome Katherine back to our team after all these years,” team owner Dale Coyne said. “She’s had a good career since she first drove for us in 2007, and we can’t wait to start working with her again for this year’s Indianapolis 500. We’re also excited to be part of this historic partnership with e.l.f. at the Indy 500. We look forward to working with them and making them proud in May.”

