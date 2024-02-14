Nashville Superspeedway to host IndyCar season finale in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2024 IndyCar season will conclude on an oval for the first time in a decade.

Announced on Wednesday, the IndyCar season finale planned for the Streets of Nashville will now be run at Nashville Superspeedway due to construction concerns in downtown Nashville.

“With construction set to begin for the new Titans Stadium, the Grand Prix operations team knew they’d be faced with new challenges, knowing that the course used for the first three years would have to change dramatically for 2024’s race,” Big Machine Label Group Chairman and Founder Scott Borchetta said. “With several key locations around the stadium not available as in years past and with the proposed course change to run through the streets of downtown Nashville, (a big loop that utilizes the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, First Avenue, Broadway, Fourth Avenue and Korean Veterans Boulevard), we simply don’t have the proper space needed by the race teams nor the proper access for downtown businesses and residences to execute the world-class event that is expected by our amazing fans, INDYCAR teams and sponsors. With the significant challenges of the proposed new layout and unknowns with the new stadium construction, which has been the center of operations for the first three years of the Grand Prix, the decision has been made to move the 2024 race to the Nashville Superspeedway.

The IndyCar series raced at the 1.33 mile, D-shaped oval from 2001-08.

Six-time INDYCAR SERIES champion Scott Dixon is the last driver to reach victory lane at the venue, with a commanding “three-peat” in 2006, 2007 and 2008.

This will be the first time the IndyCar season concludes on an oval since Fontana in 2014.

“Nashville Superspeedway is ideally suited to our highly competitive and extremely intense style of racing, and we look forward to adding a Speedway Motorsports track to our schedule,” Penske Entertainment President & CEO Mark Miles said. “Our fans will eagerly anticipate watching a championship be decided on a high-speed oval, with NBC providing a must-see network telecast to viewers around the country. Scott and his team will do a terrific job organizing our finale weekend, and I’m incredibly appreciative of their efforts to pivot and find a fitting venue for our fans, drivers and teams.”

The season will conclude at Nashville Superspeedway on Sept. 15.