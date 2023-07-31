Pagenaud remains sidelined, 2022 Indy NXT champ to fill in at Nashville

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indy 500 champion Simon Pagenaud will miss a fifth straight race this weekend after a serious crash at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course earlier this month.

2022 INDY NXT by Firestone champion Linus Lundqvist, 24, will make his IndyCar Series debut as a fill-in for Pagenaud this coming weekend in Nashville.

The announcement of the move for Meyer Shank Racing came after IndyCar medical staff did not clear Pagenaud to return quite yet.

“This is a moment I’ve been dreaming of literally since the start of my career,” Lundqvist said. “I could not be more excited about the prospect of finally making my NTT IndyCar Series debut; I am extremely grateful to Meyer Shank Racing for this opportunity."

Lundqvist becomes the third driver to compete in the No. 60 since Pagenaud’s injury.

Conor Daly took over in The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio presented by the 2023 Accord Hybrid and raced for MSR in the Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend July 22-23 at Iowa Speedway, while Tom Blomqvist made his series debut with the team July 16 in the Honda Indy Toronto.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will be run at noon of Sunday, August 6.