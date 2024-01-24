Watch Now
Simon Pagenaud shares health update more than 7 months after crash

Darron Cummings/AP
Simon Pagenaud, of France, looks at a speed chart during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jan 24, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — This week, Simon Pagenaud provided fans with an update on his health following his July crash at Mid-Ohio.

Pagenaud shared a 90 second video with fans and a small article on his website to let fans know he isn't sure yet if he will be behind the wheel of a race car in 2024 as he continues to recover from the crash.

On July 1, Pagenaud had a crash during practice for the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio. The car suffered a brake failure resulting in him doing several high-speed rolls at 180 mph.

Pagenaud told fans, while he feels 100% physically, there are still internal challenges he faces with getting back in the cockpit.

"For now, I want to thank all of you who have sent messages of support, and of course a big thanks to my family, friends, and team who have been there for me 24/7," Pagenaud said. "But don’t get me wrong: This is not the end as better times are ahead!"

Pagenaud's ride with Meyer Shank Racing was filled by Felix Rosenqvist during the offseason.

