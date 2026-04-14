IU Athletics fan event in Carmel will feature coach Curt Cignetti as speaker

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — Hoosier football fans aren't done celebrating a championship win just yet.

Indiana University Athletics have announced a first-of-its-kind fan event in Carmel next month.

“Victory & Vision: A Night with IU Athletics” is set for Saturday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Payne & Mencias Palladium inside the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.

The event promises an up-close experience with the people steering one of college sports’ most-talked-about programs, including:



Curt Cignetti, who will offer a post-spring assessment of the reigning CFP Championship program

Darian DeVries, who will discuss offseason efforts and the road ahead for the Hoosiers on the hardwood

Scott Dolson, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, who will share the strategic vision for the department

Don Fischer, the legendary “Voice of the Hoosiers,” will serve as emcee.

The night will feature appearances by the IU Cheerleaders and mascot Hoosier the Bison, video highlights from the 2025-2026 season, exclusive giveaways, and the opportunity to take photos with the CFP National Championship Trophy.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17, through the following options: