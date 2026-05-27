IU football announces kickoff times through weeks 1-5

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Indiana football, the reigning college football national champions, has released the first five kickoff times for the upcoming season. Indiana will open the regular season with four straight home games before going on the road against Rutgers in week five.

The kickoff times are set for weeks 1-5.

Week 1: The Hoosiers begin the 2026 season at home against North Texas at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5th.

Week 2: Indiana hosts Howard University at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12th.

Week 3: IU hosts Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19th.

Week 4: The Hoosiers will host Northwestern at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25th.

Week 5: Indiana will hit the road for the first time in week five at Rutgers at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3rd.