A cream and crimson love story: IU superfans celebrate 40 years together and team's championship run

FISHERS — For some people, Indiana University football is just a game. But for Mark and Bridget Rogers, it's the thread that's woven through every chapter of their lives.

The Fishers couple met in 1985 when Mark had just finished his junior year playing kicker for IU football from 1981 to 1985. Their love story began on the very grounds where the Hoosiers play.

"We were engaged in the parking lot of the football field, so we were outside the stadium," Mark Rogers said.

"I played my senior year, and I think Bridget was able to attend all of my games, home and away that year, so that started our journey together, and we ended up getting married in June of '86," Mark Rogers said.

"But we also got IU football tickets in 1986," Bridget said.

The walls inside their Fishers home tell their story. IU football has been more than a pastime; it's been a constant cornerstone of their relationship.

They've seen it all: the ups, the downs, through nearly four decades of supporting their team.

"Lots of snow, lots of rain… We basically raised our girls in the bleachers," Bridget said. "It's like the fairy tale has come true."

"So to see them excel at the Rose Bowl, it was like a home game, right? And it was so exciting and then to see them excel at the Peach Bowl and… it does leave you speechless," Bridget said.

"Unbelievable as a former player to see where they are now is something that we never expected… it's just unbelievable," Mark Rogers said.

Now, after nearly four decades of cheering on their Hoosiers, Mark and Bridget are ready to stand behind their team on the biggest stage of all: the national championship.

"For us having been through 40 years of thick and thin, I think IU football has drawn us closer, and we've loved the highs, and we've persevered through the lows, and that's true of our marriage and our football team," Bridget said.