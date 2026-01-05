Airlines add 13 flights for IU fans heading to Peach Bowl in Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier football fans celebrating Indiana University's big win now have plenty of flight options to cheer on their team in Friday's Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

Three major airlines operating out of Indianapolis International Airport are adding a total of six round-trip specialty nonstop flights specifically for the game. Including additional return flight options, IU fans will have 13 flights total to choose from for their trip to Atlanta.

American Airlines, which doesn't normally offer nonstop service from Indianapolis to Atlanta, is making a special exception for the Peach Bowl. The airline is adding one round-trip nonstop flight departing January 8 and returning January 10.

Delta Air Lines is adding two specialty nonstop flights departing January 8 and returning January 10, while Southwest Airlines is going even bigger with three specialty nonstop flights departing January 8 and four return flights from Atlanta to Indianapolis on January 10.

"This kind of activation is proof that strong relationships with our airline partners and knowing our Hoosier travelers is a winning combination," said Maggie Cunningham, director of air service and airport experience at the Indianapolis Airport Authority. "This mix of additional flights provides more options – both outgoing and returning -- to help Hoosier fans be onsite to cheer on the IU team to the next victory!"

Fans can purchase tickets for the special Peach Bowl flights directly through American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, or Southwest Airlines websites.