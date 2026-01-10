Airlines add championship flights as Indiana celebrates big win

INDIANAPOLIS — IU football fans have another reason to celebrate, as multiple airlines are scrambling to add flights to help Hoosiers get to Miami for the championship game.

American Airlines announced it will add two extra flights on both Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18, between Indianapolis (IND) and Miami (MIA) to accommodate the surge in demand. The airline also added two additional return flights from Miami to Indianapolis on January 20 to help fans get home after the big game.

Meanwhile, Frontier Airlines is also jumping into action, offering its own slate of additional flights to ensure Indiana fans can make the trip to the Sunshine State.

"We can't wait to see our aircraft packed with cream and crimson as excited fans head to the Sunshine State to cheer on their team in person during college football's biggest game of the year, as well as enjoy the amazing attractions, dining and culture Miami has to offer," said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design at Frontier Airlines.

Frontier Airlines:

January 17: IND to MIA departing 1:10 p.m. EST

January 18: IND to MIA departing 10:15 a.m. EST

January 20: Two return flights from MIA to IND departing 10:30 a.m. EST and 1:00 p.m. EST

Frontier will also offer flights from Miami to Indianapolis on January 17 and 18, and additional IND to MIA flights on January 20.

Both airlines expect flights to sell out quickly given the unprecedented demand following Indiana's breakthrough season.

American Airlines flights are available for booking now through the airline's mobile app or at aa.com. Frontier flights can be booked at flyfrontier.com.