Bloomington resident honoring IU football success with wooden cut-outs

BLOOMINGTON— Bloomington resident Derk Brewer is applauding the success of the Indiana University football team one wooden cutout at a time.

Drivers along Indiana 45/46 are greeted by a growing display of hand-painted cutouts celebrating the Hoosiers. It's a project that began in Brewer’s front yard and quickly caught the community’s attention.

“The first batch, I almost took them down that night because I was scared I looked like a crazy old man,” Brewer said. “I was glad I left them up.”

WRTV

Brewer, an IU graduate, Bloomington native and season ticket holder, began making the cutouts last season as the team’s record improved.

“When they got to 9-0, I followed the record on my front gate, so I did that for the rest of the year,” Brewer said. “And then this year, once it got 9–0 again, I started to do it again.”

The displays started to grow and neighbors wanted them in their own yards. Brewer called on his family for help.

WRTV

“A couple of weeks ago, Derk called and texted and said, ‘Hey, I’m getting more response for this, would you like to come and paint and come and help?’” said his sister Cinder Hurt. “I said absolutely give me the time and day we’ll be there.”

His siblings, daughter and granddaughter now all play a role in creating and sharing the signs.

“I would say I’m sort of the social media part,” said his daughter Melissa Smith.

“People in the community will say, ‘Wow, where’d those signs come from? Who made them?’ and I’ll be like that would be my brother and his granddaughter,” said Hurt. “I helped make those signs.”

The displays have become a symbol of community pride during a historic season for the Hoosiers.

WRTV

“That’s been amazing that unity and the climate that we live in,” said Smith. “To see the town come together, our family come together, sports can be that uniting factor, and I think this year’s Hoosiers have brought that.”

Brewer’s cutouts have traveled beyond his yard, appearing across Bloomington, on campus and even at the Rose Bowl.

“When he took them to the Rose Bowl, I cannot believe dude drove the whole team to Pasadena,” Smith said was a comment on social media.

It was a trip Brewer once thought he might never see.

“When a friend said many years ago, because I bought a lot of season tickets, that it would never happen in our lifetime, I was glad to see this come true,” Brewer said.

Provided

Despite the time commitment, Brewer says it’s worth it.

“All the time now, I’ve had to put everything else aside for the last couple weeks,” he said.

For Brewer and his family the project is about more than football.

“I think that’s why people have gotten so excited about this,” Smith said. “What a great message of just keep trying, just keep putting in the work, and look what we get to celebrate together. It’s so fun.”

Brewer’s signs will be displayed outside Assembly Hall, where IU is hosting a watch party. He says he has more planned if the Hoosiers win.

If you'd like a sign you can visit this link.

