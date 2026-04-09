Curt Cignetti encouraged by new IU quarterback Josh Hoover

BLOOMINGTON — IU quarterback Josh Hoover has big shoes to fill, replacing Fernando Mendoza.

Hoover transferred to IU from TCU, where he threw for over 9,000 yards in the last three seasons. He has thrown for 71 touchdowns, but has also had 33 interceptions. His 13 interceptions in 2025 was the most in the Big 12.

“He’s got a body of work in terms of winning football games, passing yards, touchdown passes,” IU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Got to clean up some of the turnovers, obviously.”

However, Cignetti is confident in the rest of the team around Hoover and their ability to help him clean up some of the turnover issues.

“But when Josh got here, he met his two new best friends: a great defense and a really good run game,” Cignetti said. “And he was never the same after that.”

IU had two running backs (Roman Hemby and Kaelon Black) rush for over 1,000 yards in 2025 and had over 3,000 yards rushing as a team. The Hoosiers led the Big Ten in rushing yards per game and were third in the conference in yards per attempt in 2025.

IU’s defense was second in the nation in points per game allowed and fourth in the nation in yards per game allowed in 2025.

Cignetti also said that he wants to see Hoover play a little faster and with more urgency in practice.

Hoover has his first chance to play in front of Hoosiers fans in IU’s spring game, which is scheduled for Thursday, April 23 at 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

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