Curt Cignetti's daily Chipotle order now available for fans

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti has achieved another first in college football — his own official Chipotle menu item.

Starting today, fans can order "The Coach Cignetti 'I Win' Bowl" on the Chipotle app and website. He's the first coach to get this honor from the Mexican grill chain.

The name references Cignetti's memorable quote from his 2023 introductory press conference: "It's simple, I win, Google me."

The bowl matches Cignetti's actual daily order: brown rice, chicken, black beans and a side of guac. The combination packs 35 grams of protein.

Cignetti recently revealed he eats this exact order from Chipotle every single day. His meals are ordered through the assistant director of football operations' Chipotle Rewards account.

That account ranks in the top 1% in Indiana for earning the most rewards points.

Chipotle is also giving Cignetti a VIP Card, an exclusive perk for the brand's biggest superfans that grants free Chipotle access.

The limited-time menu item celebrates the coach who led Indiana to its first national championship.