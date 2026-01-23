Fernando Mendoza declares for 2026 NFL draft on LinkedIn

National championship-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza announced his decision to enter the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday morning via a LinkedIn video.

"Let's get to work. I'm humbled to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft!" Mendoza said.

The announcement video begins with highlights from Indiana's perfect season before showing Mendoza in professional attire making his declaration.

"Coming to Indiana was a leap of faith, a leap that led to me going 16-0 with my boys, a national championship and has now led me here," Mendoza said. "The moment where I get to dream bigger."

Mendoza thanked his support system in the video, crediting his family, teammates and coaching staff for his success.

"Thank you to my family, the teammates that pushed me and the coaches that took a chance on me," he said. "It is only with your support and the glory of God that I am here today."

The quarterback transferred to Indiana from California and led the Hoosiers to their first national championship in program history this season.

"With trust in my foundation and gratitude for every person that has helped me reach this moment, I am ready to take the next step," Mendoza said.

In a playful nod to LinkedIn's career-focused platform, Mendoza joked that his status is now "#opentowork" as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to draft Mendoza as the No.1 overall pick.

