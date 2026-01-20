Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fernando Mendoza to sign autographs in Bloomington

Lynne Sladky/AP
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza holds the trophy after their win against Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza will sign autographs at Dick's Sporting Goods in Bloomington on Wednesday, just days after leading the Hoosiers to their first football national championship.

The Heisman Trophy winner will appear at the College Mall store from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dick's will distribute 250 wristbands starting at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. One wristband per person is required for entry and an autograph.

The signing comes two days after Mendoza's game-winning 12-yard touchdown run helped Indiana defeat Miami 27-21 for the CFP National Championship.

