MIAMI — Indiana fans poured into Playoff Fan Central in Miami ahead of the National Championship, calling the Hoosiers’ postseason run “unbelievable” after years of sticking with a program through tough seasons.

Lisa Meyer of Indianapolis said she and her husband’s connection to IU runs deep. They met at Indiana University, graduated from the school and have held season tickets for 15 years.

Hoosier fans soak in 'unbelievable' moment in Miami ahead of national title game

“This is unbelievable,” Meyer said. “We’ve been season ticket holders for 15 years, sitting in the stands watching loss after loss… and these last couple years have been just magic.”

Meyer said they share those Saturdays with friends and family — bringing four season tickets to games and regularly inviting another couple to join them. She said that even as her kids have grown up and moved away, their identity remains tied to the program.

“Our boys were raised Hoosiers,” Meyer said. “Their friends are all Hoosiers … and we are just, it’s unbelievable. And we’re so happy to be here.”

Meyer said what stood out in Miami wasn’t just the sea of IU fans, but how many people from outside Indiana told her they were also rooting for the Hoosiers.

Meyer said that she believes IU’s players have earned respect with their humility and character.

“That’s why I love the Hoosiers … I’m so proud to be part of it.”

Nearby, Steve Weber, a former IU player who said he played for the Hoosiers in the 1970s, said the turnaround has been “amazing” to watch as an alumnus and longtime fan.

Weber said former coach Lee Corso led the program during his time at IU, and he credited the current staff for transforming Indiana quickly.

“It’s amazing that (Coach Curt) Cignetti did it so quickly,” Weber said. “We went from the worst team to now the best.”

Weber said the run is a reminder that a program can change with the right leadership and chemistry.

“Never give up hope for your team,” Weber said. “Get the right coach, the right players, the right camaraderie … they don’t have a lot of five-star players. They did it with a handful of players that were good, but put the whole team together.”

