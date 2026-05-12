Hoosiers celebrate national championship at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRTV) — The celebrations continue for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

IU was honored at the White House Monday afternoon as President Donald Trump introduced them to a crowd of supporters and media on the South Lawn.

Trump marveled at the Hoosiers undefeated season and emphasized how impressive the turnaround from only three wins in 2023 to a perfect 16-0 national championship season two years later.

He especially congratulated head coach Curt Cignetti on his orchestration of the comeback.

“I’m really honored to be with this guy,” Trump said, referring to Cignetti. “It’s not like he inherited a great program. He inherited something that was less than great, and he made it into something that has probably never been done, at this level, never been done before. Congratulations, Coach.”

Trump shook Cignetti’s hand before yielding the microphone to the Hoosiers head coach, who immediately led the crowd in a Hoo-Hoo-Hoo-Hoosiers chant.

“To me it’s a simple message: Prepare the right way every single day to a high standard, and anything is possible in life,” Cignetti said a part of his speech on the South Lawn. “The only limitations are those between your ears, and you can’t have any of those either. So, go IU!”

Cignetti then presented the president with a special IU jersey with the number 47 and Trump on the name plate, plus gave him a commemorative national championship football. The president then showed the team around the Oval Office.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza was not in attendance, as he prepares for his first season in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. Trump said Mendoza called him to express his condolences for missing the big moment.

“If (Mendoza) was not here for other reasons like he didn’t like Trump or he didn’t want to come, I wouldn’t have even mentioned him,” Trump said during his speech. “But he’s a great guy actually and he is actually a big fan of what we’re doing for our country.”

Wide receiver Charlie Baker and defensive back Jamari Sharpe both spoke during the event, as well.