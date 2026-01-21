How Indiana football went from 3-9 to undefeated national champions in just two years

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University football has completed one of the most remarkable transformations in college sports history, capturing the program's first national championship after decades of struggles.

The Hoosiers finished the season with a perfect 16-0 record, capping off an unprecedented turnaround for a program that went 3-9 just two years ago. For more than a century, IU football was better known for tough losses than big wins, holding the losingest record in major college football.

"As someone who has watched this team for 40 years and understands the history and does a podcast on them regularly, it's hard to believe that Indiana football would win a national title," said Galen Clavio, Director of the Sports Media Program at Indiana University Bloomington.

Clavio emphasized how difficult it is to break into college football's elite tier.

"College football is one of the hardest sports to break into the upper tiers of," Clavio said. "You go back and look at the last 20 years of the sport, it's Alabama, it's Georgia, it's Clemson, it's Ohio State."

The championship represents more than just a sports achievement — it's a cultural shift years in the making. According to Clavio, the transformation stems from sustained investment in facilities, coaches and recruiting.

"I think about the investments that the athletic department and the university have made in increasing coach salaries and really putting more money into football," Clavio said.

He reflected on previous efforts to rebuild the program, including the hiring of Terry Hoeppner 20 years ago.

"Terry Hoeppner, who was hired, was very optimistic and enthusiastic about IU football, and then tragically died of cancer in his 3rd season, and it just felt like, even though they made a bowl that year, it set all the momentum back to the program," Clavio said.

Current head coach Curt Cignetti attributed the program's past struggles to a lack of institutional commitment.

"To look back at what happened 10, 20, 50 years ago - strictly lack of commitment from the top, plain and simple - nothing else - and we have a commitment," Cignetti said.

Players and coaches emphasized the importance of changing the program's mindset.

"I think it starts with belief — sometimes that belief has to be irrational — especially at a place that hasn't had the success like Indiana," said Pat Coogan.

Aiden Fisher highlighted the cultural transformation under Cignetti's leadership.

"For a program known for losing and a culture that was in a bad spot when Coach Cig got here — it's all about changing the way people think," Fisher said.

The championship journey culminated at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, marking the beginning of a new era for Indiana football. From Kirkwood Avenue to the national stage, the Hoosiers have proven that sustained commitment and belief can overcome decades of disappointment.