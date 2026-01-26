Indiana receiver Omar Cooper Jr. becomes latest player from national champs to enter NFL draft

BLOOMINGTON (AP) — Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is entering April's NFL draft, he announced Monday on social media.

In the six-paragraph post, Cooper thanked his family, coaches and teammates among others for their help and support during his four-year journey from Indianapolis prep star through two losing seasons at Indiana before becoming both a national champion and a Big Ten Conference champion.

“Growing up in Indianapolis, I'm proud to represent my city and my state. These last four years in Bloomington have meant everything to me, " he wrote, addressing Hoosiers fans. “This program pushed me, shaped me and gave me memories I'll carry forever. With gratitude for this journey and faith in what lies ahead, I am declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.”

Cooper's announcement comes one week after the Hoosiers beat Miami to win their first national title and become the first major college football team to go 16-0 since the 1890s. He was originally recruited by Tom Allen and stuck around when Indiana made the coaching change that resulted in the hiring of Curt Cignetti.

This season, Cooper led the Hoosiers in receptions (69) and yards receiving (937) and finished second on the team and tied for third in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 13 touchdown catches. But he is perhaps best known for his incredible leap and acrobatic toe tap to deliver the decisive 7-yard TD catch with 36 seconds left against Penn State to keep Indiana's perfect season intact.

He started emerging as a big-play threat during the 2024 season, when he finished with 28 catches for 594 yards and seven scores after catching 18 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. Cooper did not record any stats in 2022.

He also had five carries for 97 yards and ran for two TDs — all in the last two seasons.

Cooper, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and All-American cornerback D'Angelo Ponds each have declared for the draft. Several other players including Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year Carter Smith have announced they will return to defend their national title.

