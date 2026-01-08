Indiana's Cignetti wins 2025 Dodd Trophy for coaching excellence

ATLANTA — Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has been named winner of the 2025 Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. announced the award Thursday, recognizing Cignetti for leading the Hoosiers to a perfect 14-0 record and the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

"Being named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year is a fantastic recognition for our program but it is only possible because of the hard work of our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff," Cignetti said.

The award celebrates coaches who stress scholarship, leadership and integrity — the pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's philosophy. This marks the trophy's 50th anniversary.

Cignetti has compiled a 25-2 record in two seasons at Indiana, representing the second-best winning percentage in the country over that span.

Under his leadership, the Hoosiers captured their first Big Ten Championship since 1967 and first outright conference title since 1945.

Indiana also produced its first Heisman winner in quarterback Fernando Mendoza and set a program record with six Associated Press All-America selections.

The team leads the nation in passing efficiency offense, first down defense and third down conversion percentage while ranking second in turnover margin and scoring defense.

Off the field, Indiana posted a 982 Academic Progress Rate and 88% Graduation Success Rate under Cignetti.

The coach has emphasized community involvement through programs like Hoosiers for Good, where players partner with local charities.

Cignetti recently donated all proceeds from his record-setting bobblehead sales to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was selected from five finalists by a panel including all previous winners, national media, a Dodd family member and a College Football Hall of Fame member.

IU faces Oregon Friday night in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.