IU announces championship celebration date

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University has announced an official celebration for its historic football national championship win.

The celebration will be held Saturday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m., the school announced Tuesday.

"Hoosier Nation - we can't wait to celebrate with you ‼️ Stay tuned for more details," IU Football posted on social media.

The university has not yet announced the location or additional details for the celebration event.

The announcement comes the morning after the Hoosiers defeated Miami 27-21 Monday night to claim their first football national championship in school history.

The title capped an undefeated 16-0 season under second-year coach Curt Cignetti.

More details about Saturday's celebration are expected to be announced soon.

