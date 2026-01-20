IU backup QB Alberto Mendoza enters transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, just one day after his older brother led the Hoosiers to their first football national championship.

Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, is leaving the College Football Playoff national champions with three years of eligibility remaining, according to ESPN sources.

The decision comes as Fernando Mendoza prepares for the NFL Draft after leading Indiana to a perfect 16-0 season and the program's historic championship victory over Miami.

Alberto Mendoza was a highly touted recruit who joined the Hoosiers as a backup behind his brother. With Fernando's departure expected, the younger Mendoza will seek a starting opportunity elsewhere.

Josh Hoover, the former quarterback for TCU, has transferred to Indiana and is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Hoosiers in the 2026 season.