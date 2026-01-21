IU championship bobbleheads now available for pre-order

Looking for another way to celebrate the Hoosiers' historic championship win?

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled several new collectibles to commemorate Indiana's national title.

The collection features four different Fernando Mendoza bobbleheads, a Coach Curt Cignetti championship figure and two Hoosier the Bison bobbleheads.

All figures are available for pre-order now and are expected to ship in July and August.

Coach Cignetti plans to donate all proceeds from sales of his bobblehead to Riley Hospital for Children, according to the museum.