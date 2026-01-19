IU fan honors late father with massive garage mural ahead of national championship

MIAMI — As Indiana University football prepares for its first-ever national championship appearance, pride is popping up all over central Indiana. But few displays are as bold — or as personal — as a massive garage mural on the city's north side.

The full-garage artwork features two dogs, Mac and Maggie, decked out in IU colors. Local artist Megan Jefferson created the eye-catching tribute that's turning heads throughout the neighborhood.

"I think that anything that brings people together is just something that needs to be celebrated, whether it's art or sports," Jefferson said.

But for Melissa Collins, the mural represents far more than fan art. It's a heartfelt tribute to her late father.

"The mural holds a special place in my heart as my dad was battling his last months of cancer," Collins said.

WRTV

Collins said her father was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in February 2025, and the disease progressed very quickly. IU basketball had been a constant in their family, with her father from Jasper talking about the team every season. Collins even shares the same birthday as legendary coach Bobby Knight.

This IU football season held special meaning for Collins and her father. On October 11, 2025, they watched the Oregon-IU game together in his hospital room.

"He did everything possible to stay awake from the beginning of quarter one to the end of quarter four," Collins said. "During halftime, we watched old clips of IU basketball, Bobby Knight, of course, and other coaches and celebrations."

The following Thursday, Collins said her father passed away.

Provided

Since then, Collins has attended every IU playoff game, even holding a picture of her father as the Hoosiers beat Oregon to clinch their spot in the national championship game.

"That was the last game I watched with him and just giving IU maybe a little extra push to win that game, and as they did," Collins said.

As the Hoosiers prepare to take on the Hurricanes Monday night, Collins has a message about the power of art and community.

"Little pieces of art can bring such joy and smiles to everyone around," Collins said.

