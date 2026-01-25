IU fans brave freezing temps to celebrate national championship

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University football fans braved cold temperatures Saturday to celebrate the Hoosiers' historic national championship season at a rally in Bloomington.

The celebration marked the culmination of one of the most stunning seasons in college football history, with fans gathering to honor the team that delivered the program's first national title.

"First, I would like to thank our tremendous fans who have turned out since this season. But what about that playoff? What about that turnout at the Rose Bowl, the Peach Bowl? Miami," said Curt Cignetti, IU football head coach.

For longtime fans like Nathaniel Hill, the moment represented decades of dedication finally paying off.

"Started when I was 1 year old. My uncle played football under Lee Corso and then Bill Mallory, and we've had season tickets since then," Hill said.

Hill has attended IU football games for as long as he can remember and has the pictures to prove it.

"Everyone's talking about IU. So it's just been unreal and so fun and so thankful for all the people who came before, who set it all up," Hill said.

The celebration gave fans a chance to see the players who delivered the championship season in person.

"The impact this team has had has been incredible. It's been immense. You know, you just see it. The fan base is awake now. We're ready for next year, you know, this is really the first time everywhere we're excited for the next year of football in a way that's palpable," said Turner More, an IU football fan.

At the center of the team's championship run was Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who credited the team's success to belief, trust and an unbreakable bond.

"The Heisman Trophy is the ultimate team award. I want to thank God. I want to thank the Heisman Trust and thank everybody at IU. God bless," Mendoza said.

With the celebration complete, attention now turns to the future as the program looks to build on its historic success.