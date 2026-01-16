IU fans get creative ahead of CFP National Championship game

INDIANAPOLIS — For Andrew Bailey and his family, IU football means bonding, quality time and memories made.

“My older brother played football at IU, was an offensive lineman. We just, while he was playing there, we traveled all around," the Carmel native said. “We stayed big IU fans. We always try to make it to a game. This year, family made it to the Purdue game. When the game is on the TV, we got all the messages going. Everyone is texting.”

For decades, the Hoosiers lacked a proper mascot. The bison was originally introduced in 1965, but only stuck around for four seasons.

When it made its return this past August, Bailey decided to join the herd.

WRTV

“After a bunch of trips to the pet store, hardware store, Hobby Lobby. A bunch of different trips, trial and error, the Bison Helmet was birthed," Bailey said. “I just made one for myself. It was supposed to be fun, something to wear to the tailgate, get people laughing. I wore it to the Purdue Game, everyone was coming up, taking pictures, high fives.”

He created The Bison Helmet, a hand-crafted headpiece made with real bison horns and faux fur.

The Bison Helmet’s motto is “Have fun. Do Good. Go Hoosiers.”

Bailey is inspired by Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who has been vocal about raising awareness for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the National MS Society to support research efforts.

“He has this passion for raising money for MS. IU is winning. He’s helped build this, so let’s help give back to his good cause," he said.

From crafty creations, to sweet treats, Nicole Bloch is also getting into the IU spirit.

“I think it’s the most perfect combination of leadership, kids that are dedicated to a team goal, the synergy they’re all bringing. I’m just so excited that Indiana gets to be on this platform," the Westfield resident said.

WRTV

Bloch is the ‘Crispie Queen’. She’s been making rice crispy creations for over two decades.

“I’ve been baking since I was a child. My mom and I used to bake together. I just loved doing things in different pans, I got different designs. Then I started using spatulas and molding my crispies to designs I like, and then came the food coloring.”

Bloch says her recipe is simple: marshmallows, cereal, butter, food coloring and the secret ingredient: love.

She does all kinds of designs, but these past few weeks, it’s been a cream and crimson takeover in her kitchen.

“I have been cranking out crispies every day in different designs. Now that it’s getting close to the wire, I might not be able to do the more intense logos and stuff, but I’m getting sheets out every day," she said.

Fun fact: Bloch is actually a Purdue Alum. She’s putting her black and gold aside to root for the Hoosiers on Monday.

“Hopefully, we get to bring home another trophy to our state," she said.

The No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes are set to meet for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Miami.

