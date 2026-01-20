IU fans savor historic national championship moment

Miami — Longtime Indiana University fans say the moment still feels surreal.

After decades of waiting, the Indiana Hoosiers Football team are national champions — a reality many never thought they would see.

“I was a ’96 graduate of Indiana, and I didn’t even know we had a football team then,” said John Wheeler, an IU alumnus who watched the championship game alongside his daughter, a recent graduate. “The last couple of years have been incredible, and this was amazing. It was one of the best games in a long time.”

For Wheeler, the victory carried extra meaning. Sharing the moment with his daughter — who graduated in May — made the historic night even more memorable.

“It was incredible,” he said. “It was the greatest sporting event I think I’ve ever been to.”

Nearby, fellow Hoosier fans echoed the disbelief and nostalgia that swept through the crowd after the final whistle.

“I don’t really know what’s going through my head,” said David Upton, an IU fan. “This is all very nostalgic. For a long time, we thought Indiana would just be Indiana — and now they’re national champions.”

John Bugh said the reality of the moment still hadn’t fully sunk in.

WRTV

“This is unbelievable. Are you kidding me?” Bugh said. “After all these years, we finally got it.”

John wheeler said he didn’t expect to believe the news right away.

“If it’s true in the morning, I’ll believe it,” he said, laughing.

Fans also pointed to the drama of the final moments — including a critical false start that forced a field goal — as part of what made the game unforgettable.

WRTV

“When it was second-and-one, you thought if they got the first down they’d ice it,” Wheeler said. “Then they had the false start and had to settle for three. It was incredible.”

As celebrations stretched into the night, Hoosier fans said the championship represented more than just a win — it was the payoff for decades of loyalty.

“I guess it’s a dream that came true,” Wheeler said. “I still can’t believe it.”

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.